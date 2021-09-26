Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.