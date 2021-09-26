MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $9.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $48.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $111.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $196.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

