Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $496.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 450.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

