Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $560,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,856 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.