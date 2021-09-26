Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $499,000 Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NYSE AQUA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

