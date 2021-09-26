Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $608,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.73 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

