Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,196 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

