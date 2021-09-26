Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

