Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 92.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $42.98 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

