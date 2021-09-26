Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,375 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

