Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,155. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

