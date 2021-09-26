Meta 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00131050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.