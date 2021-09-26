Metal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.81 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006603 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $187.13 million and approximately $52.81 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00314017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

