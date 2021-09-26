Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $24,466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $520,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

