Mina Price Down 22.6% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $95.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00010139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00067598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00103469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,243.70 or 0.99897312 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.19 or 0.06990814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00756976 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 247,658,540 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

