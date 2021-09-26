Minter Network Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $10,059.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00154029 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00084437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00016268 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,788,858,304 coins and its circulating supply is 4,583,648,737 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

