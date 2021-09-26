Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $33,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

