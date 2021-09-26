Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.48% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $36,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.