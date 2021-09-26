Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.