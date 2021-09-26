Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.21 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 190.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Li Auto worth $34,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

