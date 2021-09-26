Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 80,041 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $43,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $50.23 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

