Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $39,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $7,725,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,808 shares of company stock worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $125.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

