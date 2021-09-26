Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,540 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $44,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.32 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

