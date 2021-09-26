Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,074 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $38,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.