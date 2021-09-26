Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,286 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $294.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.92 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

