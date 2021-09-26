Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 95,209 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $69,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

