Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $35,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. South State CORP. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.