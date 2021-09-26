Mizuho Upgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to “Buy”

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.
Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $77.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
