Mizuho Upgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to “Buy”

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

