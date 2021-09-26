MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $508.04. 439,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $218.50 and a 12 month high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.96, for a total value of $596,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

