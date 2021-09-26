Morgan Stanley Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $570.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $523.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI opened at $661.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

