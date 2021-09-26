Morgan Stanley Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,710.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,499.73. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,704.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

