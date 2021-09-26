Morgan Stanley Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $29.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

