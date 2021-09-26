Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,036 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.78, for a total value of $2,464,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

