Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

