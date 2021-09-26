Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $19,981.53 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $19,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $104,708.28.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $8,831.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Natera by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

