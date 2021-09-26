National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

