National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

