National Asset Management Inc. Has $251,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,132,000 after buying an additional 765,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 77,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.