National Asset Management Inc. Invests $273,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 261,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after buying an additional 97,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $209.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.