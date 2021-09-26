National Asset Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC increased its position in Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $156.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

