National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 4,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupang by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

CPNG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.