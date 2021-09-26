Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.16

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $21.00. Natuzzi shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 103,726 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

