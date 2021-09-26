Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of ITCI opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

