Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

