Nessa O’Sullivan Sells 42,336 Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider Nessa O’Sullivan sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.01 ($7.86), for a total transaction of A$466,119.36 ($332,942.40).

Nessa O'Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Nessa O’Sullivan acquired 88,452 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.05 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$977,394.60 ($698,139.00).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nessa O’Sullivan 49,177 shares of Brambles stock.

On Friday, July 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan 43 shares of Brambles stock.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan bought 44 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.55 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$507.98 ($362.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is 57.85%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

