Nessa O’Sullivan Sells 42,336 Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider Nessa O’Sullivan sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.01 ($7.86), for a total transaction of A$466,119.36 ($332,942.40).
Nessa O’Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Nessa O’Sullivan acquired 88,452 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.05 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$977,394.60 ($698,139.00).
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Nessa O’Sullivan 49,177 shares of Brambles stock.
- On Friday, July 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan 43 shares of Brambles stock.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan bought 44 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.55 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$507.98 ($362.84).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
