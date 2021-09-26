NEST Protocol Trading 41.3% Lower Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00129455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043869 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

