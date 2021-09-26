Nestree (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $297,114.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $297,114.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,472.99 or 1.00005495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00091892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002320 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00574550 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

