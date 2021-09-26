Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Cap Reaches $12,615.49

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $12,615.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

