Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

