NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

NXTC opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

